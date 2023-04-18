Voice on Fashion

Seven essential bags

Handbags are not just accessories to our everyday look but they are the extraordinary powerhouse of pizzazz.

As we travelled back to our respective destinations from the Easter holidays, I noticed that a lot of people wrongly carried their luggage.

This is why we have a mini guide to bags this week, a visual glossary of all seven handbags to have in your wardrobe.

Know which bag to grab for your next holiday adventure, which is pretty soon or for your everyday use.

TOTE BAG

Generally open at the top, or have a tab closed. It’s an elongated, cl...