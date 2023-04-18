Tsogo musical becomes a hit

Maxwell Dichi might just be Botswana’s next best thing when it comes to theatre plays.

After taking an impressive Easter Musical dubbed The Generations to the stage at the Holy Cross Anglican last week, The Legacy actor is already working on his next project, a Christmas Musical.

“While the iron is still hot, we will now be working on a Christmas Special, a musical which portrays the life of a young Jesus, his birth and the love between his earthly parents,” said an elated Dichi.

“Tsogo was actually my first theatre play which out of the ordinary took place in a church and was faith b...