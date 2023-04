A 26-year-old suspected copper cable thief was last week granted a P5,000 cash bail by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

Suspected thief, Thabang Dube, was nabbed by the police after he fled the crime scene last Thursday (April 6th, 2023) at Khudumasebe cattle post near Sojwe in Kweneng District.

He was arrested following the police tip-off from a reliable source that there were some people burning cables at the said cattle post.

When he saw a police vehicle approaching from a distance, Dube and his companions still on the run reportedly fled the scene leaving behind their two vehicles...