FWB designers headed to Durban for Mr Price internship

Three promising fashion designers from Botswana are set to depart for Durban, South Africa, this Sunday (May 11th) to commence a three-week internship with the MR PRICE Group, a leading fashion retailer in Africa.

This exceptional opportunity is a result of the ongoing partnership between Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWB Africa) and the MR PRICE Group, an initiative designed to empower and expose young African creatives to the global fashion industry.

The selected designers – Jacqueline Mmatau, Sphumzile Akolang, and Refilwe Elliot – secured their places in this prestigious program through their participation in FWB Botswana 2024, held at The Grand Palm last October. The event served as a dynamic platform, bringing together local and continental talent to foster cultural exchange, entrepreneurship, and industry exposure.

The internship aligns with FWB Africa’s broader mission to bridge the gap between emerging talent and commercial success. During their time at MR PRICE headquarters in Durban, the designers will receive invaluable mentorship and practical training in crucial areas such as design innovation, fashion production, retail operations, and brand development. They will also gain comprehensive insight into the end-to-end fashion business value chain, equipping them to be more competitive and market-ready.

“We are incredibly proud of these young creatives and what they represent for Botswana,” stated Serge Kabisoso, Co-Founder of FWB Africa. “This initiative extends beyond fashion; it’s about creating opportunities, establishing sustainable career paths, and positioning African designers on the global stage,” Kabisoso added.

MR PRICE has been a strategic partner of FWB Africa for several years, consistently offering internship placements to outstanding designers from Botswana, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The program has already positively impacted over 15 designers across the region, with many going on to establish successful brands or join prominent fashion houses.

The designers are expected to return to Botswana in early June. Upon their return, they will be required to submit a detailed report on their internship experience within three days. They will also participate in media interviews to inspire other aspiring creatives and share how this transformative opportunity was facilitated by FWB Africa.