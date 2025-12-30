Rapist on the loose

Young mother traumatised in daylight rape horror

A 21-year-old breastfeeding mum has been left traumatised after being dragged into nearby bushes by an unknown man, armed with a pair of scissors, who choked and sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred at Phiring lands in the outskirts of Molepolole, along Molepolole-Lentsweletau road last Monday afternoon when the young mother of an 8-months-old baby was on her way to buy vegetables from a nearby farm.

According to one of the relatives, the man had approached the woman and asked to talk to her before he suddenly turned violent.

“He then grabbed and throttled her threatening to kill her by stabbing her with a pair of scissors. He dragged her and raped her in the bush just a short distance from home before he fled. It is a sad incident as she no longer breastfeeds the baby and the baby cries demanding the breast milk,” said the relative.

The matter was reported to the police who took the young mother to the hospital. She is currently undergoing counselling.

Assistant Superintendent Future Modisadife of Molepolole Police Station has confirmed the incident to this publication.

Though the residents and the police tried to launch a manhunt for the suspect who was only seen passing by the neighbouring fields, he is still at large and the search continues.