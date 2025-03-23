St Louis, Botswana’s thirstiest brew

Botswana’s beloved locally produced beer, St Louis, tops the list as the most water-intensive beverage in Kgalagadi Breweries Limited’s (KBL) product line.

Despite its high-water usage, KBL says it is doubling down on efforts to optimize water consumption and promote sustainability.

Speaking at the World Water Day commemoration at the KBL plant in Gaborone last Thursday, Country Marketing Manager Tjendzimu Maswibilili said the company is committed to responsible water management. “St Louis requires more water per unit than any other beer in our portfolio, so we are constantly working to optimise water usage and reduce waste ensuring that we make great beer while securing Botswana’s future. Our St Louis brand reflects the richness of Setswana culture and today we extend pride to nature. As we celebrate our heritage, we are also committed to protecting the resource that sustains it,” said Maswibilili.

To mark World Water Day, KBL hosted Minister of Trade and Entrepreneurship Tiroyaone Ntsima, his deputy Baratiwa Mathoothe, and members of the media on a tour of the brewery. The delegation gained insight into the brewing process and water conservation measures, and sustainability initiatives implemented by the company.

“It has been an enlightening experience for allowing us to witness firsthand, the dedication and craftsmanship and innovation that goes into producing some of the finest beverages,” Ntsima said. “What is more special is that this coincides with World Water Day, something that reminds us of the role water plays in our lives, industries and communities.”

KBL Acting Plant Manager Chandapiwa Leteane emphasised the critical role water plays in brewing. “Water helps us make beer. Our beer brands are made up of 90 percent water but there are those that range at 95% but our minimum standard is 90%. We aim to use water well. As KBL we lead our operations ethically and come with ideas to conserve water. We have water reclaiming systems in our plant such that we reuse water not portable enough for reuse. We use it in our plant in the packaging line, for cleaning floors, we don’t always use fresh water in the cleaning process. We engage our employees through education, and anyone can come up with any idea of how to conserve water and it is then adopted. We reward them for that, to encourage the spirit of water conservation,” she explained.

The World Water Day is commemorated every year since 1993 by the United Nations. Despite efforts to ensure access to clean water worldwide, there are still over 2.2 billion people without fresh water.