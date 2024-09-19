Violating man’s best friend

A mentally disturbed man appears to have taken the expression ‘a dog is a man’s best friend’ slightly too far, after allegedly getting caught humping his neighbour’s female pet.

The strange incident is said to have occurred in Struizendam, a small village in Kgalagadi district, recently.

The young man was reportedly spotted in the act by a 45-year-old neighbour, who stumbled upon the unnatural love act when leaving her house in the early morning.

Confirming they were aware of the incident, Bokspits Station Commander, Berman July told The Voice, “We received such a report and while following the report we realised that the suspect aged 25 is mentally disturbed.

“He was taken to Tsabong Primary Hospital where a psychiatric nurse confirmed that he is their patient. He was given medication and later discharged,” explained the Superintendent, adding the dog did not harm the suspect and they intend to seek assistance from the Veterinary Department office.