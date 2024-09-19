Fifty Chema-Chema fund beneficiaries exhibit at consumer fair

Two years ago, the Botswana annual consumer fair introduced the Traders Hub, a platform for SMMEs to showcase their products and services.

In fact, Botswana Consumer Fair did that to move towards being inclusive bringing together corporate and small, micro, medium enterprises under one roof.

While the platform has grown over the years from 50 exhibitors to 70, the 2024 Botswana Consumer Fair was even made better by the Chema Chema Fund beneficiaries showcasing their products under the auspices of Local Enterprise Authority (LEA).

Chema Chema Fund-a new programme targeting informal sector traders was introduced this year under the administration of LEA and Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency.

As first timers at the fair, here are some of the beneficiaries this publication spoke to Nthabiseng Maponga.

Gosekwang Maponga, an Old Naledi resident specialises in producing kgodu ya lerotse for sale as well as chilli sauce.

The chilli sauce ranges between P10 and P100 depending on the size while kgodu goes for P20 for two litres, P50 per jam jar and P200 for 20 litres.

Representing her grandmother (Gosekwang Maponga) who is the owner of the business, Nthabiseng Maponga said it was the first time exhibiting at the fair but they normally go to workshops and National Agricultural Shows.

Another informal sector exhibitor Based in Tshane said her business specialises in mostly making foods with indigenous fruits with their line of products ranging from kgengwe and motoroko Jam, Sauce, game biltong ,chutney and artchar.

Apart from food, they manufacture bags and jewellery such as necklace and earrings using beads.

“I grew up finding my mom doing this business and it has grown bit by bit every year. We have been attending various expos in districts and last year our motoroko jam won us an award,” said Samantha Gabaeme who owns TKT Best Indigenous Food Preserves.

Yet another exhibitor, Botshelo Motsewabeng sells perfumes in Gaborone-West Shops and her business has been operational for the past three months.

“I need support, I just wanted to own a business since I wasn’t employed in the formal sector before so I took advantage of Chema Chema Fund,” she said.

For her part, LEA Business Executive, Masego Mpofu, said they have listed 50 Chema-Chema beneficiaries who showcased their products at the fair.

“The idea was basically to bring this entrepreneurs for market access such that they are able to sell their products and gain exposure. Some of them made good sales throughout the week long period,” said Mpofu.