Two nabbed in Matsiloje robbery

Matsiloje police made a significant breakthrough last Thursday with the arrest of two men believed to have robbed Cheetah Cement Botswana manufacturing company.

The cement mine near Matsiloje village was attacked in the early hours of January 31st, around 0345hrs.

The culprits made off with a CCTV system, two cellphones, $3 800 and P35 000 in cash.

During the attack they are said to have used violence, assaulting the security guard, Johnson Molambo, and leaving him with multiple bruises.

Investigations led the police to Molepolole where they arrested the duo, Molepolole native Tlhalefo Molebi (32) and Phenyo Seithamo (24) of Thamaga following a tip off. The other four suspects are still at large.

Molebi and Seithamo appeared before a Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with a single count of robbery.

Their plea was reserved and the suspects pleaded for bail which was denied as investigations are still under way.

The duo was therefore remanded in custody and will be back in court on February 21st.

Matsiloje Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Ngada said the attackers were wearing balaclavas and gained entrance after cutting the perimeter fence.

“They tied up the security guard and went on to blow open a safe using explosives. They took the money and some cellphones before vanishing into thin air,” Ngada said.

He further noted that the security guard was taken to the local clinic where he was treated and discharged for the injuries sustained during the attack.

The police chief has pleaded with the public to avoid keeping large sums of money in their houses and company premises.