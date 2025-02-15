Sunbet Botswana opens in Palapye

Leading international sports betting platform and a member of the Sun International family, Sunbet Botswana opened their first online betting store in Palapye this morning, marking a historic moment for the company and the sports betting industry in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Country Manager Tsholofelo Makgoeng said the day was a culmination of hard work and a desire to establish sports betting in Botswana.

Makgoeng commended the Gambling Authority for its important role in establishing the market and the rigorous process of evaluating applicants. “From my colleagues at Sunbet this was by far the most thorough licensing process they have encountered,” she said.

She further said the arrival of Sunbet was a monumental moment for Botswana. “For the first time ever, Batswana can legally engage in sports betting, offering them the chance to benefit from the excitement of sports while standing a chance to win. This is just the beginning of a new era for Botswana, and we are excited about the opportunities this will bring for our people and the local economy,” Makgoeng said.

The Gambling Authority, which played a key role in regulating and licensing Sunbet’s operations, also shared their enthusiasm for the new development, stating that the launch of the new store represented a major step forward in the growth of Botswana’s gaming industry.

They reiterated their commitment to expanding and regulating the industry responsibly, ensuring that it contributes to the economic growth of the nation while protecting the well-being of the public. “Responsible gaming practices are at the core of our mission, and we encourage all bettors to engage in the industry safely and with awareness.”

Sunbet’s Head of Special Projects, Mukhethwa Nyase, described the day as a huge milestone for Sunbet, to be a part of this journey with the people of Botswana.

“Our platform offers cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless, secure, and exciting experience for all users. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to welcoming even more Batswana to the world of sports betting. It’s an exciting time for all, and we are here to ensure you Bet. Play. Come Alive! Tlaya Re Tshameke,” he said.

James Olesitse, speaking on behalf of the area Member of Parliament and Minister of Water and Human Settlements Onnetse Ramogapi said Sunbet which has already created employment for over 40 people will play a significant role in reducing the rising numbers of unemployment. Olesitse said he was happy that they chose Palalpye as their investment destination.

“The current government is committed to open up and facilitate business opportunities for the private sector to thrive and help create employment opportunities in the country,” Olesitse said.