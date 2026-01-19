Two months of terror

Crime spree leads to suspected serial rapist’s arrest

A suspected serial sex offender, believed to be behind at least three rapes in a two-month reign of terror over the festive period, was remanded in custody by Broadhurst Magistrates Court on Friday morning (16 January).

In total, 30-year-old Kabelo Sekocha, popularly known as Scotch from Mahalapye, faces 12 counts, including rape, robbery, assault, and housebreaking.

It is alleged he went on a crime spree in November and December, with police receiving reports from Ginger, Extension 27 and Tsholofelo locations in Gaborone, where Sekocha is said to have attacked several women in their homes.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had left the community living in fear and has been evading police, prompting the deployment of an elite team of detectives, who tracked and arrested him in Gamodubu village in Kweneng District on 15 January.

Police say information provided by some of the victims played a crucial role in leading to the arrest.

Denied bail, Sekocha is due back in court on 29 January.

Currently facing three rape charges, the number could increase as more victims are expected to come forward.