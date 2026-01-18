Iron torture

Robbers burn man’s buttocks with hot iron in midnight raid

A 55-year-old businessman from Borakalalo ward in Molepolole is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after armed robbers invaded his home at night and tortured him, burning his buttocks with a hot iron before fleeing with cash and his car.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly attacked at around 2am, while asleep in his home with his wife.

The main suspect, 36-year-old Tshepiso Mcazo Mokgatlaotsile and two others who are still on the run, allegedly entered the house through a kitchen window.

The three masked suspects who were also armed with metal rods reportedly spoke in a mix of English and Setswana, as they demanded cash from the terrified couple.

In a harrowing act of brutality, the culprits allegedly tortured the businessman by pressing a heated iron against his buttocks forcing him to reveal where the money was kept.

They reportedly made off with P750.00 cash R3,000 and three cellphones together with a VW Polo motor vehicle, all stolen property valued at P54,750.00.

The incident was reported to the police and they managed to arrest Mokgatlaotsile who led them to Moshupa where the stolen vehicle had been abandoned.

Mokgatlaotsile was remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last Monday and he is expected back in court for mention on February 26th, 2026.