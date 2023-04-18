All eyes on Ghetto

BOTESSA Athletics Champs give athletes shot at international glory

Over 300 athletes from tertiary institutions across the country will converge on the second city this week dreaming of gold and glory in Ghetto.

Following last year’s successful revamp, which saw FNB come on board with a three-year sponsorship worth P3 million, Botswana Tertiary Student Sports Association (BOTESSA) now take their National Athletics Championships north, to the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

Set for 13 – 14 April, the sporting showdown comes on the back of qualifying rounds, held simultaneously in Gaboron...