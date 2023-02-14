Trade up north heads south

Mining expo swaps F/town for Jwaneng

For the first time in its short history, The Trade Up North exhibition heads south, with the show set to debut in the mining town of Jwaneng on Tuesday 21 February.

Hosted by Soapbox Communications, the biannual event, which has previously been held twice in Francistown, presents the latest technologies and machinery in the mining world.

According to the brains behind the expo, Vuyiswa Mojela, the plan is to help Botswana link up with a range of countries and create a broad knowledge platform in minerals development.

The theme for this year’s ...