High stakes in London for Gambling Authority

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambling Authority Botswana, Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe is currently in the United Kingdom, attending the International Casinos Exhibition (ICE) London.

Held from 6 - 9 February at the ExCeL London, the four-day event is widely regarded as the leading global gaming and gambling gathering that services the entire industry.

ICE London is the complete platform to drive revenues through innovative solutions, technology, valuable insights and unrivaled networking opportunities.

Kesitilwe is also due to attend the International Association of Gamblin...