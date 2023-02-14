Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

High stakes in London for Gambling Authority

By

Published

High stakes in London for Gambling Authority
LONDON LIFE: Kesitilwe (l) with Trade Minister, Mmusi Kgafela (m) and IAGR VP, Ben Haden (r)

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambling Authority Botswana, Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe is currently in the United Kingdom, attending the International Casinos Exhibition (ICE) London.

Held from 6 - 9 February at the ExCeL London, the four-day event is widely regarded as the leading global gaming and gambling gathering that services the entire industry.

ICE London is the complete platform to drive revenues through innovative solutions, technology, valuable insights and unrivaled networking opportunities.

Kesitilwe is also due to attend the International Association of Gamblin...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Promoting a natural glow Promoting a natural glow

Business

Promoting a natural glow

Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...

2 hours ago
The rise of a young entrepreneur The rise of a young entrepreneur

Business

The rise of a young entrepreneur

Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...

24/01/2023
How to fix the economy in 2023 How to fix the economy in 2023

Business

How to fix the economy in 2023

*Pay urgent attention to Education and Health Sectors *Fight corruption and crime in general *Get rid of Immigration delays

24/01/2023
Who will take it? Who will take it?

News

Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...

24/01/2023
Family rejects remains of dead granny Family rejects remains of dead granny

News

Family rejects remains of dead granny

We are now concerned - Motube It’s been almost five months since the remains of a 71-year-old granny of Kanye village, Baitshepi Phirinyane, who...

17/01/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

Latest News

Dancing in the cold

Enosa in Europe for trials and assessment Eleven Angels star and one of the youngest players in the premier league, Monty Enosa is currently...

17/01/2023
Delightfully different Delightfully different

Business

Delightfully different

Meet the boss Sweet success for Sweet Sensations Inspired by her business-minded parents, Sebusamathe Mokgwe always dreamt of one day starting an enterprise of...

20/12/2022
The music man The music man

Entertainment

The music man

Bomu awards back with a boom Last Saturday, the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards turned 11 in spectacular style, returning with a boom after...

13/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.