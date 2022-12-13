Time to collect

BoHoCo Calls for Collection Centres

Botswana Horticulture Council (BoHoCo) has called on government, private sector and farmers to collaborate and work on the establishment of collection centres for local vegetable produce.

The call follows a vegetable import ban imposed at the start of the year in order to promote uptake of local produce. The crackdown covered 16 veggies, including favourites such as tomatoes, potatoes and onions.

After a few hiccups and shortages, the ban seems to be having the desired effect.

According to statistics from Ministry of Agriculture, horticultural ...