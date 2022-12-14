Vee cries foul

Singer's deleted posts on " Farouk" gets tongues wagging

Just when the storm surrounding Vee Mampeezy’s divorce from Kagiso Sento had settled, the pint-sized pop star has unleashed a lightning bolt at a certain Farouk, accusing him of destroying his life.

Taking to social media on Tuesday morning to vent his fury in a two-worded question, the 39-year-old hit-maker wrote ‘Farouk why?’ accompanying the post with emojis of a broken-heart and crying faces.

Vee followed this up four minutes later with a teasing update that read, ‘He is not dead, but soon I will tell you about how that ma...