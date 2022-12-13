Connect with us

Mixing business with pleasure

OFFICIAL PLAQUE UNVEILING : Modise and Morule unveiling the plaque

Stanbic Bank usher in new era for golf

Gaborone Golf Club hit a massive hole-in-one last week, unveiling a P4.5 million investment from Stanbic Bank Botswana.

The three-year deal will see the club renamed the Stanbic Bank Gaborone Golf Club.

To celebrate the milestone, Stanbic hosted a tournament on Friday, raising P100, 000 to go towards the Caddy Welfare Fund, which seeks to improve the welfare of caddies and ensure inclusivity at all levels.

Speaking to Voice Money, Stanbic Chief Executive Officer, Chose Modise explained this was part of the bank’s Corporate Social Investment ...

