The wait goes on

No BPF Elective Congress anytime soon

In his update to party structures and members this week, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale did not allocate any specific date to the much expected Elective Congress.

However Butale said that the party’s conference and Extra Congress will be held on the 29th April to 1st May 2023 where the agenda will look at the BPF Constitutional amendments, ratification on the BPF decisions to join the Umbrella for Democratic Change, BPF Primary elections and elections rules and regulations and possible dates of the elective congress.

The...