Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The wait goes on

By

Published

The wait goes on
BPF MEMBERS

No BPF Elective Congress anytime soon

In his update to party structures and members this week, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale did not allocate any specific date to the much expected Elective Congress.

However Butale said that the party’s conference and Extra Congress will be held on the 29th April to 1st May 2023 where the agenda will look at the BPF Constitutional amendments, ratification on the BPF decisions to join the Umbrella for Democratic Change, BPF Primary elections and elections rules and regulations and possible dates of the elective congress.

The...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Chillin Out Friday 10 March 2023 Chillin Out Friday 10 March 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 10 March 2023

FAN GIRL Talk about being the ultimate fan girl!! This reveller here was spotted at the Afro Jazz Festival on Saturday going bananas over...

1 week ago
It's good to be back! It's good to be back!

News

It’s good to be back!

Fired-up Butale talks unity on his return to the BPF hot seat Left to rot for over a year in the political wilderness, on...

27/12/2022
Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return

News

Bangwato kick off preparations for Khama’s return

Dikgosi decry govt's divide and control tactics Concerned elders from the Bangwato Royal house in Serowe have lambasted government for fuelling divisions within their...

06/12/2022
Butale to face the music Butale to face the music

News

Butale to face the music

Someone wants to destroy me and that person won't succeed-Butale The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale who was suspended a year...

01/11/2022

News

BDC and FNBB pursue Guma Moyo

WATCH: Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) are on a rat race chasing millions of Pula they lent to Samson...

20/10/2022
Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

18/10/2022
Makgadikgadi magic Makgadikgadi magic

Travel

Makgadikgadi magic

Diary of a Journalist “There’s a charity walk in the Makgadikgadi coming up, fancy it?” enquired my nonchalant Bureau Chief, Kabelo Dipholo, conveniently leaving...

29/08/2022
BPF divisions turn violent BPF divisions turn violent

News

BPF divisions turn violent

Divisions within Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) have seemingly mounted to a point where some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) have resort to...

12/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.