The wait goes on

You May Also Like
Entertainment
FAN GIRL Talk about being the ultimate fan girl!! This reveller here was spotted at the Afro Jazz Festival on Saturday going bananas over...
News
Fired-up Butale talks unity on his return to the BPF hot seat Left to rot for over a year in the political wilderness, on...
News
Dikgosi decry govt's divide and control tactics Concerned elders from the Bangwato Royal house in Serowe have lambasted government for fuelling divisions within their...
News
Someone wants to destroy me and that person won't succeed-Butale The embattled Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale who was suspended a year...
News
WATCH: Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) and First National Bank Botswana (FNBB) are on a rat race chasing millions of Pula they lent to Samson...
Entertainment
Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...
Travel
Diary of a Journalist “There’s a charity walk in the Makgadikgadi coming up, fancy it?” enquired my nonchalant Bureau Chief, Kabelo Dipholo, conveniently leaving...
News
Divisions within Botswana Patriot Front (BPF) have seemingly mounted to a point where some members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) have resort to...