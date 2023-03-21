Big Weekend Friday 17 March 2023

BALL AND BEATS IN ZOLA

Old Naledi Grounds - known to locals as Ko Diswinking - will say goodbye to March in a fit of activity by hosting the Month of Youth Against Aids Games.

Set for Sunday 26th, the one-day football frenzy will feature social clubs such as: Tug Team, Ga Inoswa, Skontere, United Artists, Tsele le Tsele and Lekadiba.

The initiative is a joint effort between Bona Naledi, an NGO committed to ensuring the behaviours and lifestyles of Old Naledi’s youth, and the Ministry of Youth.

As well as the action on the pitch, music is also an important part of proceedings, with ce...