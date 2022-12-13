‘The money’s mine!’

Ex-wife and widow in court over compensation claim

Last month, Civil Aviation Authority continued with their compensation for Maun residents who were relocated to make way for the expansion of the tourist town’s airport.

While many smiled all the way to the bank, Moeti councillor, Botshelobokae Ramasu and her ex-husband’s widow, Christine Ramasu are yet to claim their share.

Instead, the duo have been embroiled in a bitter court battle to determine the rightful beneficiary.

Botshelobokae insists she should inherit the undisclosed sum as she was Phenyo Ramasu’s wife at the time of...