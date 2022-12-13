The music man

Bomu awards back with a boom

Last Saturday, the Botswana Music Union (BOMU) Awards turned 11 in spectacular style, returning with a boom after a two-year Covid-19 enforced lay off.

Held at the Grand Palm, the well-attended glitzy event adds yet another feather to Total Music Group Managing Director, Seabelo Modibe’s impressive hat.

A seasoned big shot in the entertainment industry boasting over 20 years experience, Modibe is no stranger to staging big events, having previously put together: Botswana International Music Conference, Boosta Bash, Rejuvenation, UNIGEM Corporate Launch j...