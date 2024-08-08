The braai master

Spicy grilled chicken gets Francistowners salivating

“P30 for a juicy piece of perfectly cooked chicken and a big plate heaving with good food, you can’t get that kind of value anywhere else in Ghetto,” boasts Mpho ‘Poster’ Raditholo proudly.

The long line of hungry patrons queuing for lunch at his outdoor eatery suggests the 37-year-old has a point.

Certainly, ‘Tsakasi Braii Place’ boasts a loyal customer base, one that is growing steadily by the day.

Located behind Galo Mall, along the busy road that divides the bustling shopping centre from Minestone location, diners come from all over the second city to fill-up on Raditholo’s cooking.

The main attraction is undoubtedly his grilled chicken, which Raditholo marinades in a special Gindungu chili sauce, bathing the tender white meat in the spicy Angolan seasoning while it sizzles on the braai stand.

As the smoke drifts into the early afternoon air, the enticing aroma attracts even more visitors to the street-side café.

From corporate bosses at big name firms to manual labourers and students, the place appeals to a wide, diverse clientele.

“I learned how to make the sauce from a close family friend, the late Uncle Chi [Chitumba Katumbela], who was originally from Angola. It’s bursting with flavour, a real treat for the taste buds,” the father-of-two tells Voice Money.

Nodding vigorously in the background, regular customer, Malik Mogotsi insists he eats at Tsakasi Braii Place roughly three times a week.

He is in little doubt what keeps drawing him back.

“It’s the Angolan sauce; this stuff is wild! It’s hot yet sweet, so, so good – I can’t get enough of it,” declares Mogotsi, liberally slapping more Gindungu onto the drumstick he has identified as his piece.

Today, Mogotsi will be having his chicken with a generous portion of pap, swimming in a steaming vegetable stew, with fresh salad and morogo to complete the hearty meal.

Other options include: madombi, spicy rice or pasta, while beef is occasionally added to the menu. There’s also homemade ginger drink, charged at P10 a bottle, to wash down the food.

“We cook the vegetables in natural oil left over after boiling the chicken. Our food is very healthy here, it’s something we take great pride in. We boil the chicken thoroughly to ensure its cooked through, there must be no blood!” declares Raditholo, who is originally from Mahalapye but grew up in Ghetto.

An IT graduate from Zim College, with work hard to come by, the ‘Braai Master’ turned his back on his chosen profession to focus on his other passion: cooking.

It proved an inspired decision.

“I’m one of six boys. Growing up, my mum taught us all how to cook, so we all know our way around the kitchen. I originally started selling hot-dogs outside the Civic Centre; that was almost 16 years ago!” chuckles Raditholo, whose open, easy-going nature is another key part of the joint’s success.

“They come for the food and stay for the vibes!” grins the friendly Francistowner, a face some might recognize from his appearance on the popular TV show, ‘Date My Family’.

“My cooking won the lady’s stomach, unfortunately my stomach lost her heart,” laughs Raditholo, patting his belly fondly while keeping a close eye on the chicken.

He estimates they get through eight ‘succulent’ birds a day.

There are two tables neatly laid out in the shade for the lucky few with time to sit down and enjoy their lunch, while those in a hurry leave with takeaway.

Open Monday to Friday, Raditholo has big plans for Tsakasi Braii Place, a venture he started eight years ago, moving to its current location after Covid-19 restrictions eased.

“We began with a two-burner stove. Now, I’m renting a tuckshop, which I’ve converted into a fully equipped kitchen, complete with a proper oven, deep freezer, fridge and a table for cutting the veggies. All the preparation and cooking is done there; we start at 7am and by 9:30am everything is ready, we just add the finishing touches to the chicken here,” reveals Raditholo, who runs the restaurant with his able assistant, 20-year-old, Lebopo Lion.

He is in talks to develop the yard opposite, to provide extra room for parking and more space for sit-ins.

The big-hearted businessman sets aside three-to-four plates a day for the less privileged, noting it pains him to see so much suffering in Francistown.

“It’s terrible to see fellow humans having to scavenge in bins for scraps and leftovers. It’s not much but I do try to help where I can; meat is so expensive I can’t afford to give it away but at least I can give them other healthy, fresh food,” says Raditholo, who has started an initiative where one can ‘sponsor’ a plate for the disadvantaged.

He also offers a P400 special for students, a deal which sees them eat for the whole month.

Although his generosity hurts his profits, Raditholo wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Keep holding onto your faith and one day your dream will come true!” concludes the braai master, attending to a golden brown wing.