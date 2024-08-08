BDP turn down anti corruption bill

Keorapetse argued for the need to bolster DCEC powers

A proposed Corruption And Economic Crime (Amendment) Bill 2023 by Leader of Opposition, Dithapelo Keorapetse, was defeated in Parliament this week.

According to Keorapetse, the bill was aimed at strengthening anti-corruption measures and enhancing transparency within the government, aligning with the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) manifesto commitment to combat corruption and establish an accountable governance system.

The bill sought to address some issues by proposing reforms to strengthen the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC), an agency established in 1994 to combat corruption.

It also emphasized the need for operational independence, increased resources, and legal safeguards to protect the DCEC’s leadership from political interference.

When putting the Bill before the house, Keorapetse argued for the need to bolster the DCEC’s powers, citing numerous cases of corruption involving high-ranking officials that rarely resulted in convictions.

He pointed to the country’s declining ranking in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index and the findings of the Afrobarometer Policy Paper No. 68, which reported a growing perception of corruption among Batswana.

The bill also included provisions for new laws, such as a Freedom of Information Act, stricter asset declaration laws, and a robust whistle blowing framework.

“These measures are aimed to increase transparency and empower citizens to report corruption without fear of retaliation,” he said.

Despite Keorapetse’s compelling arguments, the bill faced significant opposition.

The ruling party, with a majority in Parliament, expressed concerns over the potential destabilization of the current governance structures.

They contended that the existing systems, while not perfect, provided adequate oversight and that the bill’s proposed changes were too radical.

In the end, the Bill was defeated by a significant margin with 21 members of Botswana Democratic Party voting against it, 15 from the opposition voting yes and only one abstaining.

The defeat was a blow to Keorapetse and the UDC, who had lobbied vigorously on the issue of corruption.