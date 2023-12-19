The best of BW

Locals dominate film festival

Some call it home-ground advantage, while others insist its proof of just how much talent there is in the country.

Either way, Botswana smashed the competition at the inaugural Botswana International Film Festival (BIFF) 2023 recently.

Out of 16 categories, with film submissions from all over the world, BW became the biggest winner, taking home six awards in total.

International model and actress, Kaone Kario received the Best Actress Award for her role in the short film, ‘Partly Cloudy and Hot’, while Lesego Madingwane got the Best Male Actor for his part in ‘Silent Screams’, which was the Best Local Film.

Horror-comedy ‘Zombie Date Night in Tlokweng’ won Moreetsi Gabang the Best Director Award while the heart wrenching short film ‘Le Nna’ received the Best Film Jury Award.

Funnyman, William Last KRM also made his mark as the Best Supporting Actor.

“I think that this International Film Festival is an eye opener for all of us, a historic moment that all the filmmakers should consider as a new beginning for the film and tv industry in Botswana,” declared Bakang Ditlhokwa from Ditiragalo Media in his closing remarks.

Extending words of gratitude to various stakeholders, he encouraged filmmakers to collaborate more and also try their luck with other international film festivals and functions.

Ditlhokwa also called for more support from the government and corporate entities for the betterment of the industry.

“I hope that with time, we will start to see the fruition of this festival, as a result of our joint efforts,” he said.

Botswana’s lead was followed by South Africa and Zimbabwe who tied on four awards each.

SA won Best Documentary for ‘Murder in Paris’ as well as Best Short Film, Best Cinematography and Best Editing for ‘Some Mothers Sons’.

Zim on the other hand scooped Best Screenwriter and Best Sound for ‘Ngoda’ and Best Female Director for ‘Mirage’, a film by Malaika Mushanda.

‘Ngoda’ also won the Minister’s Award for Best Feature Film.

Uganda and Namibia won in the remaining two categories being: Best Animation for ‘Curfew Nights’ and Best Production Design, Costume and Styling for ‘Hairareb’, respectively.