Galaxy’s suspended Supporters Chairman cries foul

Amid the celebration of Head Coach, Morena Ramoreboli’s appointment as Zebras interim boss, Jwaneng Galaxy’s Supporters’ Committee is grappling with the controversial suspension of former Chairman, Benjamin Magosi.

The ousted Magosi insists his six-month suspension prevented him from reclaiming his position at the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 31 August.

In an explosive, exclusive interview with Voice Sport, the fallen chair raised concerns about the club’s transparency, particularly regarding its financial management and the democratic election of key leadership roles.

Magosi, who received his suspension letter from the Executive Committee on 15 August, just 16 days before the AGM, says he was excluded from contesting for re-election despite strong support from fans who wanted him to continue in the role.

“The supporters wanted me to stand for re-election, but I couldn’t because of this unfair suspension. When I sought clarity, I was told that the matter was still under investigation. But months have passed, and no explanation has been given. Instead, I’ve been left in the dark,” cried Magosi.

He believes his suspension, initially described as a temporary measure while investigations were underway, was deliberately prolonged to prevent him from standing.

Magosi further accuses the club’s leadership of operating under a shroud of secrecy, especially regarding the financial management of the team.

“Year after year, we go to the AGM, and the executive fails to provide financial reports. It makes supporters suspicious that the books are being cooked. Why hide the figures if everything is above board?” Magosi questioned.

He further criticized the AGM, pointing out that while most positions on the committee are democratically elected, the key roles of Chairman and Treasurer are handpicked by the club’s sponsor, Jwaneng Mine.

“Why should the Chairman and Treasurer not face elections like everyone else? If this is a community team, why are crucial decisions being made by the sponsor? Are we still a community-owned club, or is it now the mine’s team?” Magosi lamented.

In response, Galaxy Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tankiso Morake, acknowledged the suspension but explained investigations into the matter were still on-going, preventing him from going into any detail.

“His claims that the supporters are unhappy are baseless because, as a suspended individual, he does not have a platform to speak on their behalf,” Morake stated.

Rubbishing Magosi’s accusations, the PRO insisted all reports, including financials, were properly presented to the supporters.

He dismissed Magosi’s claims as a desperate attempt to tarnish the club’s reputation.

“We had a successful AGM, and all reports – the Chairman’s, Secretary General’s and Treasurer’s – were shared. The Treasurer’s report was audited, not something done in secret. The supporters also elected their leaders fairly. If the supporters wanted him back, they could have spoken up, but they elected someone else,” continued Morake.

Regarding the sponsor’s role in selecting the Chairman and Treasurer, Morake insisted this arrangement dates back to 2014, when the club was founded, to ensure Jwaneng Mine, which supports the team financially, has oversight in key leadership roles to protect its interests.

“The sponsor appoints the Chairman and Treasurer to ensure their resources are well managed. Why question it now?” asked Morake.