Alleged thief arrested for sodomy while on bail

A suspected criminal who seems to have targeted Ngami Secondary School students for crimes that include theft, assault and sodomy has been granted bail.

Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu granted 34-year-old Refilwe Loeto cash bail to the sum of P2 000 and ordered him to provide two sureties who will bind themselves with the same amount for allegedly assaulting two Ngami Junior Secondary School students and sodomising their 13-year-old friend.

He landed on the wrong side of the law while he was already on bail for a charge of house break-in and theft in a case in which he is suspected to have broken into Ngami Junior Secondary School storeroom to steal food.

For his latest crime, Loeto reportedly approached the boarding students playing inside the school and ordered them to come to him through an opening in the fence.

Riding on a horse at the time, he ordered the other two boys to remove their trousers and whipped them before sending them off.

After the two boys fled, he allegedly proceeded to sodomise their mate.

Although he was strictly ordered not to report the incident, the young boy, together with his friends, reported to his older sister, who also reported to the school authority and eventually the police.

Loeto was traced and the minor boys positively identified him as their assailant.

“You shall not in any way interfere with investigations or get into contact with the state witnesses,” ruled Kgoadi.

For his part, Loeto told the court that he could not afford to pay the cash bail as he was unemployed.

“When I was first arraigned before this court, I revealed that I was unemployed. There is nowhere I am going to get that kind of money for my bail,” said Loeto.

Magistrate Mosweu advised that if he was serious about his liberty, he would have to find a way of raising the money.

“You have another case in which you were given free bail. For you to take the court seriously, we must put stringent measures,” said Mosweu.

The Investigating Officer, Onalethata Mothapisi, had previously prayed for his remand, indicating that the Ngami Junior Secondary School community was traumatised by Loeto’s actions.

“I spoke with the headmaster and he told me that they were still traumatised by the accused person because it was like he was on a mission to terrorise the school,” revealed Mothapisi.

Loeto will remain in custody until he pays his cash bail and meets other bail conditions.

The matter has been set for November 21st, 2024, for a status update.