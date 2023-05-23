Connect with us

Tender corruption
DEPARTMENT OF BASIC EDUCATION HEAD OF PROCUREMENT UNIT: Thabo Mapheka

P17 million 'textbook tender' unaccounted for The Department of Education’s Procurement Unit is struggling to account for P17,792,975 splashed out on a textbook tender over two years ago. In what could easily be the plot for a best-selling page turner, the ‘missing millions’ date back to the 2020/21 financial year and came to light when […]

