Tender corruption

P17 million 'textbook tender' unaccounted for The Department of Education’s Procurement Unit is struggling to account for P17,792,975 splashed out on a textbook tender over two years ago. In what could easily be the plot for a best-selling page turner, the ‘missing millions’ date back to the 2020/21 financial year and came to light when […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:‘missing millions’, Auditor General, Bony Ntsaagae, Cape Town, Director of Department of Basic Education, Head of the Procurement Unit, Pearson, South Africa, Thabo Mapheka, The Department of Education’s Procurement Unit
Click to comment