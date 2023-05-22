Connect with us

Weapons case postponed

file pic: Makgophe, Kgosi and Paledi at a previous court appearance

Gaborone Regional Magistrate's court this morning postponed the weapons of war case against former spy chief Isaac Kgosi, Botswana Police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe, former President Ian Khama, former Deputy Permanent Secretary Bruno Paledi and Sehunelo Khunou. Makgophe was arrested last March in connection with licenses of weapons of war allegedly given to former president Ian […]

In this article:, , , , ,
