Teen gang lands boy, 10, in hospital

Four boys at Thotayamarula lands in Kweneng District have left a 10-year-old boy critically injured and battling for his life at Princess Marina Hospital after they allegedly assaulted him with a log and an iron rod.

The brutal assault allegedly followed a dispute that erupted last Sunday afternoon after a relative of the victim accused the eldest 20-year-old suspect of eating meat from stolen goats.

The quartet, led by the eldest boy, along with a 16-year-old and two others aged 15, is said to have lateer followed the victim while he was with his two cousins at a nearby field and attacked the three boys.

The two cousins managed to escape leaving the victim behind, at the mercy of his attackers.

Later, the four suspects arrived at the victim’s homestead carrying the injured boy in a donkey cart.

They are said to have parked the cart at the back of the yard before fleeing the scene.

When the relatives went to check the donkey cart, they were shocked to find the boy lying unconscious, bleeding from the ear, with a fractured and severely swollen head.

The matter was reported to the police who took the victim to the nearby Loologane Clinic where he was referred to Scottish Livingstone Hospital before being transferred to Princess Marina Hospital.

The four suspects were arrested the same day and were last Tuesday remanded in custody by a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court, each charged with grievous bodily harm.

Should they be convicted in the absence of any extenuating circumstances, their offence carries a mandatory sentence of between seven and 14 years’ imprisonment.

Social Welfare Officers informed the court that one of the suspects is a student and the matter, initially set for February 2026, was brought forward to January 13th, 2026 when the schools open.

None of the boys’ parents were present in court since they did not have transport.

The boys looked perplexed as they were escorted to the double cab vehicle taking them to the Boys Prison.