Old man in hot soup for heated outburst

An elderly man will spend the next two weeks cooling off in a prison cell after Molepolole Magistrates Court remanded him in custody for allegedly threatening to kill his 65-year-old girlfriend.

Rabicca Sebonego, 61, is in hot soup for the heated words he reportedly uttered against his partner, Malebogo Kejelepula at Modibedi ward last Thursday, 5 June.

“Ke tla go bolaya fa ke sa go bolaya ka diatla ke tla reka petrol ke tla go go tshuba (I will kill you; if I didn’t kill you by hands I will buy petrol to burn you),” is the chilling warning the old man seemingly made.

Shocked by Sebonego’s alleged remarks, Magistrate Mmamerafe Phologo asked what prompted the outburst.

Insisting he never made such a threat, the suspect dismissed the incident as a ‘misunderstanding’, explaining he was annoyed at Kejelepula because he asked her to give him clothes to wear but she ignored him.

“I didn’t threaten to kill her, I rather requested her to return the P1, 000 that I offered her as a gift. ‘Ke ne ke mmechela’, she is my girlfriend, we have been together for a period of about two years and some months,” explained Sebonego during Monday’s arraignment, requesting bail so he can go and take care of his cows.

However, the Magistrate pointed out the charge he is facing involves a human life, which is more valuable than cattle.

The prosecution earlier argued the accused was still enraged, citing their worry that if set free he might make good on his threat. It was also noted the complainant’s children are not happy, with their emotions said to be high.

In light of this, the Magistrate remanded Sebonego in custody until his next court date on 23 June.