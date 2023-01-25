Taxi driver shot dead for demanding payment

Police in Molepolole have confirmed the death of 33-year-old taxi driver who was allegedly shot dead by a man of Indian origin who had hired him for a special trip to his house yesterday evening.

Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho, confirmed that they received the report yesterday at around 7 pm, noting that the police rushed to the scene where upon arrival they took the deceased to the hospital where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.

According to Molepolole Taxi Association Spokesperson, Kenanao Motswana, he received a call from the residents foll...