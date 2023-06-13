Taking voters for granted

‘I only fear for the future of the country if we do nothing’. This was declared by exiled former cabinet minister, Savior Kasukuwere as he announced his interests to contest in the presidential race on Augusts 23. The thought that immediately came to mind was that ‘this guy thinks people forget’. His name might be […]
Letter from Zimbabwe, Nelson Chamisa, Opinions, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zanu PF
