Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinions

Taking voters for granted

By

Published

Taking voters for granted
IN THE RACE: Saviour Kasukuwere

‘I only fear for the future of the country if we do nothing’. This was declared by exiled former cabinet minister, Savior Kasukuwere as he announced his interests to contest in the presidential race on Augusts 23. The thought that immediately came to mind was that ‘this guy thinks people forget’. His name might be […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Muzzling critics Muzzling critics

Opinions

Muzzling critics

If the Patriotic Act Bill is passed into law, there will be no more criticizing of the current regime. The bill, which has been...

06/06/2023
It’s a mess It’s a mess

Featured

It’s a mess

At the beginning of the month we needed to raise US$150.00, change it in the black market and pay our electricity debt, but now...

30/05/2023
Trouble in paradise? Trouble in paradise?

Opinions

Trouble in paradise?

The late former President Robert Mugabe thought he was untouchable, right up until he was elbowed out of power in a coup orchestrated by...

23/05/2023
Unhealthy...but unsurprising Unhealthy...but unsurprising

Opinions

Unhealthy…but unsurprising

New levels of corruption rock Zim The regime has done it again and this time it’s in black and white. When many thought the...

16/05/2023
Obscene wealth Obscene wealth

Opinions

Obscene wealth

The jaw-dropping riches of a different world Bona Mugabe’s divorce of husband Simba Chikore has exposed just how greedy and filthy rich they are....

09/05/2023
Here we go again! Here we go again!

Opinions

Here we go again!

‘You can rig an election but you can’t rig the economy!’ I remembered this historic tweet by opposition lawmaker, Tendai Biti from a few...

02/05/2023
Letter from Zim Life goes on Letter from Zim Life goes on

News

Letter from Zim Life goes on

Untouchable...and unbothered! The Gold Mafia expose caused a lot of hullabaloo in the last couple of days and one might have expected Zimbos to...

25/04/2023
Letter from Zim interesting times Letter from Zim interesting times

Opinions

Letter from Zim interesting times

A lot of people in government and ZanuPF offices are no doubt quaking in their boots. So much has happened in the last couple...

04/04/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.