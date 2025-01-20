Suspected child killer pleads for bail

A Tonota man accused of killing a disabled child has pleaded with the court to be released from custody so he can raise money to engage an attorney.

He made the plea this morning before a Francistown Magistrates Court when he appeared for the second time since the horrific incident.

Modisaotsile Peter, 36, was charged with the murder of Loreatta Entle Mongwa, 8, who was found hanging from the rafters of her mother’s house at Manyanda ward on December 27, 2024.

“I have livestock that I want to sell to raise money so that I can be able to engage a lawyer,” he said with a face showing no sign of remorse.

He also asked the court why he was furnished with the charge sheet on his first court appearance when the investigations are still ongoing.

His plea for bail was quashed as the investigations continue. As for the charge sheet he was told it is the courts procedure.

Peter will be back in court on February 27th.

The accused allegedly killed the disabled minor after she was left under his care when the mother went out for entertainment.