Student caught peddling drugs at school

An 18-year-old student at Lobatse Senior Secondary School was reportedly caught red-handed last Friday in possession of drugs inside his school bag intending to sell to other students. The police responded to a report from the school and upon searching the student they found him in possession of a bag containing 16 sachets of a […]
In this article:Lobatse Senior Secondary School, student caught with drugs, Superintendent Daniel Katse, Woodhall Police Station
