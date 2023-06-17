Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Student caught peddling drugs at school

By

Published

ILLEGAL: Marijuana and Methcathinone

An 18-year-old student at Lobatse Senior Secondary School was reportedly caught red-handed last Friday in possession of drugs inside his school bag intending to sell to other students. The police responded to a report from the school and upon searching the student they found him in possession of a bag containing 16 sachets of a […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

The man behind the legend The man behind the legend

Entertainment

The man behind the legend

The Joel in the crown Conversations about Botswana’s greatest ever footballers seldom occur without mention of Joel ‘Juluka’ Mogorosi. The 37-year-old certainly left his...

21/06/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.