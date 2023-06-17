Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Petty thief gets jail sentence

By

Published

JAILED: Moilwa

A petty thief will spend the next two years in prison after he was nabbed and convicted for stealing a cellular phone at knife point. When appearing before Deputy Court President, Kgosi Segametsi Pule at Urban Customary Court this week, Phenyo Moilwa (21) pleaded guilty to stealing a Samsung 03 Core phone belonging to Pako […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

News

Abusive boyfriend pleads guilty

*He tied up his victim’s hands with a rope before slapping her in the face countless times

04/06/2023

Latest News

Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol

A 24-year-old youth arrested for bar breaking and theft at Thamaga village has confessed to the crime during his arraignment this week before a...

15/01/2020
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.