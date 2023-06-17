Connect with us

Girl, 15, raped by mother’s boyfriend

ILLUSTRATION: Emotional teenage girl

A teenage girl broke down during a Guidance & Counseling lesson at school this week as she revealed heart wrenching memories of how she was sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend two months ago at Suping village. Afraid of her mother’s reaction, and the implication the incident would have on the family, the 15-year-old victim […]

