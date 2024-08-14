Child cruelty suspect loses temper in court

Strict dad accused of cruel punishment, voices sexual frustrations in court rant

A father accused of going overboard while disciplining his nine-year-old son caused a stir at Molepolole Magistrates Court last Tuesday, this time going too far with his explicit language.

Charged with two counts of ‘cruel treatment and punishment of children’, a crime which attracts a ten-year sentence, Jacob Leselamose has been languishing in jail since his arrest back in February.

A lack of sex after five months in a prison cell has taken its toll on the 40-year-old’s emotions, who voiced his frustrations in a foul-mouthed outburst at the prosecutor.

“Ke monna wa lelwapa kena le mosadi wena o robala le mosadi wa gago nna ke mo prison (I am a family man; I have a wife. You enjoy sleeping with your wife while myself I’m in prison),” the suspected child-beater shouted at the shocked prosecutor, Libumbo Lebala.

Already on edge, Leselamose’s temper was tipped to boiling point when Sub-Inspector Lebala told court the accused had been served with all documents except the victim’s statement.

“O bua maaka (You’re telling lies), the statement is for a nine-year-old child. I don’t know if a minor can take oath, I have refused to take that statement,” seethed Leselamose, who was rebuked to calm down and stop using abusive words.

It seems the suspect was getting hot and bothered for nothing as The Voice has since learnt the statement was not made under oath.

Throughout the tense session, the ex-soldier’s anger kept sparking like a faulty kettle. He repeatedly shook his head in annoyance, gestured animatedly with his hands and frequently interrupted the court interpreter.

Leselamose’s troubles date back to January, when he allegedly whacked his son on the back with a stick before slapping the little boy all over his body.

On the 16 February, the unemployed Gakgatla village, Kgosing ward resident is again said to have assaulted his child with a stick, whipping the Standard Four pupil on the back and buttocks.

He has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

According to a source close to the family, Leselamose is an extremely strict father, who first started beating his boy two years ago, suspecting the child had scratched his mother’s car.

On that occasion, he is believed to have hit his son with either a traditional broom or a belt, leaving the boy with bleeding wounds that required medical attention and several visits to the hospital.

The source further claimed some mornings Leselamose locks the youngster inside the house and assaults him in the presence of family members, before school.

Meanwhile, the former army man’s mood improved slightly when the Magistrate granted him conditional bail.

The terms for his freedom included binding himself to P1, 000 and providing two Batswana sureties to the same amount.

He was also instructed to stay away from the complainant.

Taken back to prison, it was unclear whether Leselamose managed to meet the conditions at the time of going to press, with the police unable to give The Voice a clear answer.

One thing’s for sure, however: if he failed to secure his liberty, the suspect will be in a terrible temper when he returns to court for case management conference on 10 September!