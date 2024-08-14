Death in a public toilet

Francistowners woke up to shocking news of an old man that was found dead in public toilets at the bus rank on Tuesday morning (Aug 6th).

Confirming the incident, Francistown Central Police Station Commander, Mogomotsi Kesupile said the deceased was a Serowe native who had travelled from his village to Nganyabgwe Referral Hospital for his medical checkup but died before he could arrive.

“He left Serowe around 0600 hours in morning. When he arrived, he visited the male toilets where he tragically collapsed and died.

“He was rushed to Nyangagwe Referral Hospital where he was certified dead. We have already notified his family, and they have been handed the deceased body,” revealed the police boss adding that the 61- year old man was unaccompanied.