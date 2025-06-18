KGK Diamonds’ fruity donation

In a bid to promote sustainability and climate action, KGK Diamonds donated 50 fruit trees to Ledumadumane Junior Secondary School last Thursday in commemoration of World Environment Day.

The initiative, themed ‘Putting an End to Plastic Pollution’, also marked the launch of the school’s Environmental Club.

Giving the welcoming remarks, KGK Business Development Manager, Siddarth Gothi highlighted the importance of World Environment Day, a United Nations (UN) initiative started in 1972 and held on 5 June every year.

“Today marks a significant global reminder of our collective responsibilities to protect the environment for ourselves and the future generation. At KGK, we embed sustainability in every facet of our operations. Our donation of 50 fruit trees represents a tangible step towards environmental stewardship, community resilience, and a lower carbon footprint,” declared Gothi.

The donation included a variety of fruit trees: mangoes, oranges, lemons, peaches, Chinese apples, paw paw and naartjies.

As well as bearing delicious, fresh fruit, the trees will also benefit the students’ education.

The school’s Agriculture teacher, Mr. Unopa Moshabi expressed excitement about the new practical learning opportunities the trees will provide.

“We are going to be teaching learners techniques such as budding, grafting and layering. For instance, one tree we have here bears two different fruits: one side is pure lemon, the other a Valencia orange. This is hands-on learning that brings our syllabus to life,” noted Moshabi, who is the Coordinator of the Orchard Establishment Project.

Moshabi admitted he was slightly worried about the new orchard’s safety, pleading with other generous Samaritans to donate a fence.

“This is a precious commodity. Once the trees start fruiting, they may attract another eye which is not invited. We are appealing for support to install an L-shaped palisade fence to secure the area,” he said.

Wrapping up, Gothi said he is confident the new Environmental Club will empower students to take leadership roles in environmental protection, both within the school and in the community at large.

“This club is a commendable initiative by the school. It provides a platform to nurture environmental champions. Education, action and youth leadership are crucial for the sustainability of the planet!” Gothi concluded.