Siblings die after drinking tea

A 60-year-old man and his sister aged 50 tragically passed away after consuming tea suspected to have been poisoned at Maisane lands near Molapowabojang last Monday night.

The incident was reported before Lobatse police station the following day by a nurse on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent Bosarutweng Motsewabeng confirmed the incident, noting that they were alerted by a nurse on Tuesday.

He said the nurse was inquiring if they knew about the incident, but they were clueless despite it occurring on Monday.

“We are investigating the death incident involving the siblings, a brother and sister in Maisane. We only heard that the previous day, on a Sunday. The duo apparently went for entertainment, and they ate some food whilst there and later went home around 9pm to sleep,” explained ASP Motsewabeng.

The police chief said the duo reportedly slept and woke up without any signs of illness.

They are said to have experienced complications after they consumed tea on Monday after they woke up at around 8am.

Just after drinking the tea the sister allegedly tried to stand up going to the house and she collapsed.

Relatives are said to have rushed to look for transport to take her to the clinic.

While on the way to the clinic, they received a call informing them that her brother had also fallen ill and they returned to collect him.

The duo was allegedly vomiting whitish foam.

They were later taken to Athlone Hospital where a medical doctor confirmed their death.