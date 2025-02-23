High times in Zowa as duo busted for weed garden

Two men were arrested by Letlhakane police last Monday morning after a tip-off revealed they were running an illegal backyard garden with 40 plants of dagga at Letsibogo ward in Letlhakane.

Upon searching the yard, the police also stumbled upon five packets of suspected methcathinone (CAT), proving the suspects were not just growing greens but also dabbling in the ‘catnip’ of the drug world.

Letlhakane Police Station Commander, Superintendent Michael Maphephu, revealed in an interview that they seized the plants and took them for forensic test.

“The suspects are currently in our custody helping with the investigations. Since the suspects were staying with their parents, we are still investigating if they are also involved in a way because during the search the parents claimed innocence,” said Maphephu.

The station commander added that they also found neatly packaged suspected dried dagga in sachets, apparently ready for the market.

Supt. Maphephu said the suspects are set to appear before Letlhakane Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).