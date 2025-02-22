Ghetto nightMares

DRC defeat leaves Mares with mountain to climb

Botswana’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s WAFCON lie in tatters after the Mares suffered a nightmare 2-0 defeat to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Francistown on Thursday.

The local ladies now have a mountain to climb in the second leg, set for the Congolese capital, Kinshasa next Wednesday, if they are to avoid an early exit and progress beyond the first round.

Despite the disastrous scoreline, Coach Basimanebotlhe Malete and his players can take heart from their performance; they were the better side for much of the 90 minutes, dominating DRC for large parts.

On another day the Mares could easily have scored three or four, left to rue their shyness in front of goal as well as an inspired display from visiting keeper, Fideline Mudimbi, who made several excellent saves in a player-of-the-match performance.

Up against a nation ranked 44 places higher than them by FIFA – albeit DRC only named three substitutes and were without star player, Marveille Kanjinga, who recently signed for French giants, Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) – the game got off to the worst possible start for Botswana.

Losing possession straight from kick-off, the sloppy hosts conceded a corner less than 20 seconds into the game.

Chaos ensued from the resulting set-piece, the unfortunate, Lone Gaofetoge turning the ball into her own net, sending the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium crowd into stunned silence, many of whom were yet to take their seats at this point!

Although they had the entire match to hit back, it proved an afternoon of agony and frustration for BW in Ghetto.

Far from their fluent best, the Mares still created numerous guilt-edged chances, repeatedly opening up their more-physical opponents but unable to find a way past Congo Captain, Mudimbi.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper was sensational, having the game of her life to deny the trio of: Keitumetse Dithebe, Mokgabo Thanda and Esalenna Galekhutle from close range.

Deep into eight minutes of added-on time, with the Mares desperately pushing for an equalizer, disaster struck at the death.

Again, the wound was self-inflicted.

Masego Montsho’s horribly underhit back-pass was easily intercepted by striker, Gloria Maboma, who nipped the ball round a helpless, Sedilame Bosija, before tapping into an empty net.

For Botswana, it turned what was already a steep hill into a mountain!

While the Mares were left scratching their heads in disbelief, the goal sparked ecstatic celebrations from a DRC side without a win for over a year, having lost all six matches they played in 2024!

Now under the guidance of CAF Women’s Coach of the Year, Lamia Boumedhi, the ‘Leopards dames’ will be confident of finishing the job on home soil and setting up a meeting with South Africa in the next round.

The Mares have it all to do!