Gaborone to host Botswana's Biggest Consumer Electronics and Technology Show: GCETSHOW 2023

Gaborone is set to host the highly anticipated Gaborone Consumer Electronics and Technology Show (GCETSHOW) 2023, Botswana's premier event in the field of consumer electronics and technology.

Set to take place from the 22nd till the 23rd of September 2023 at The Fields in Gaborone CBD, this inaugural event promises to be a transformative experience for attendees as it revolves around the theme of "Digital Transformation."

GCETSHOW 2023 will be the largest and most influential technology exhibition ...