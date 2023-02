Cape Town, South Africa. 9 February 2023: Engen and Vivo Energy are pleased to announce a combination of their respective African businesses to create one of Africa’s largest energy distribution companies.

The combined group will have over 3,900 service stations and more than two billion litres of storage capacity across 27 African countries. Engen is the clear market leader in South Africa and has around 1,300 service stations across seven African countries. Vivo Energy is a major pan-African retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants to retail and commercial customers, with over 2,6...