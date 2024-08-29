Setlhodi Quits Chieftaincy

Steps Down To Launch His Political Career

Chanoga village is set to witness a historic transition this Friday as Kgosi Oateng Setlhodi steps down from his chieftaincy to launch his political career in Maun East.

This significant move comes as Setlhodi prepares to contest for a Parliamentary seat under the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) banner.

Setlhodi, who has been serving as the acting chief of Chanoga since 2012, has been under increasing pressure from his late uncle’s family to relinquish the throne.

The rightful heir, 31-year-old Kabo Sekopo, has long awaited his turn to lead, a fact made more urgent by the recent passing of the former chief, Thapietsile Sekopo.

In a letter to Batawana Paramount Chief, Kgosi Tawana Moremi, before his death, Thapietsile Sekopo requested that his son, Kabo, be installed as the new chief.

He also claimed that Setlhodi was reluctant to step down, an allegation Setlhodi vehemently denies.

“Yes, I am aware of the said allegations, but the truth is I have never refused to step down,” Setlhodi clarified.

“It is my uncle, the now late Thapietsile Sekopo, who asked me to take over the post when his son was still young.”

Now, as fate would have it, Setlhodi’s political ambitions are being realized just as the chieftaincy matter comes to a head.

The BDP leadership has allegedly identified him as the ideal candidate to contest in Maun East, a constituency that has been without a Parliamentary candidate since March.

The BDP’s decision to leave Maun East out of the primary elections sparked rumors that the party had vetted out all three initial applicants, including former Assistant Minister Kostantino Markus, Maun businessman Reaboka Mbulawa, and Chris Bethia, son of a prominent party elder.

However, no official announcement has been made regarding the status of these candidates.

Insiders suggest that President Mokgweetsi Masisi favors Setlhodi over the other candidates.

“Allowing Mbulawa and Markus to go for elections would have been suicidal for the party because neither of the two would have accepted defeat and tried to damage gains of the other,” an insider explained.

“With Setlhodi, you just have to understand that he is a politician, he was very active in BDP before his chieftaincy appointment, and his win chances are higher than that of the mentioned two. His advantage is that he is already friends with the current councilors, he orbits in their circles, and they believe they will work together at common understanding.”

Setlhodi’s entry into the race, while late, presents a formidable challenge to the opposition, which is already split between three candidates, including the incumbent Member of Parliament, Goretetse Kekgonegile.

This division within the opposition could play to Setlhodi’s advantage.

“Opposition vote splits is another advantage for Setlhodi, so even when he appears to come in way too late into the game, there is still plenty of time, and he has leadership support, mind you,” the insider added.

As Kgosi Setlhodi prepares to leave his chieftaincy behind, the political landscape in Maun East is set to shift, with the former chief poised to make a significant impact at Freedom Square.