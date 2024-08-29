Accused rapist jailed

A 20-year-old Zimbabwean man has been charged with child molestation and jailed to await trial.

Accused of sexually violating a minor, Amon Ncube was caught by the police on Monday (August 19th) after the victim’s parents reported him to the police.

He was arraigned before Francistown Magistrate on Tuesday (August 20th) for defiling a girl aged 14 years at Borolong village on July 14.

He was also charged for entering the country illegally.

After the charges were put to him his plea was reserved as he told court he is going to engage an attorney.

When the Directorate of Prosecution، Koziba Nhlanga secured Ncube’s remand he stated that the accused was just arrested on Monday (August 19th).

“We are yet to deepen our investigations. Nothing much has been done on the case so we plead that he be remanded in custody because he did not have he right to be in the country، ” said Prosecutor Nhlanga.

The visibly freighted Ncube had nothing to say.

His next court appearance was scheduled for September 3rd.