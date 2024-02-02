Serial offender denied bail for second time

Tshepiso Letsididi, a notorious habitual criminal facing charges of murder, rape, and robbery, has been denied bail for the second time by the Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

The 34-year-old accused made his plea before Chief Magistrate Gaseitsewe Tonoki on Wednesday, seeking release on bail.

However, the magistrate’s final ruling maintained that there was no change in circumstances since the initial denial on February 28th of the previous year.

Letsididi, visibly frustrated after the ruling, expressed his desire for bail, stating: “I’m applying for bail; this matter has been dragging for so long, and I believe police investigations are complete. If granted bail, I will attend the court and report before the police as scheduled.”

Despite his plea, the magistrate held firm on the decision.

The accused, facing a total of nine charges—three counts each of murder, rape, and robbery- is accused of the heinous murders of Gobona Penekane Mhaladi, 54, and her 10-year-old granddaughter Laofa Kate Mmamorepo on November 11th, 2022.

The victims were found with ropes tightly bound around their necks, legs, and hands inside their residence in Magokotswane ward.

Letsididi is also charged with robbing Mhaladi of her Huawei cellphone and her grey Toyota Camry on the same date, which was later found abandoned at Kopong junction along the Molepolole-Gaborone road.

Notably, Letsididi has a pending case of murder and rape involving a 9-year-old victim before the Lobatse High Court, scheduled for trial in May 2024.

Additionally, he faces other charges of robbery, rape, and housebreaking, with victims including minors aged 8 and 13.

The police expressed concerns that granting bail to Letsididi might lead to him absconding and committing further serious offenses, given his history.

The next court appearance for Letsididi is scheduled for February 22nd, 2024.