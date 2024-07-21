Sereetsi & The Natives return with Mmabatho

Contemporary folk jazz act Sereetsi & The Natives released its latest studio recording titled Mmabatho on Friday, July 12th 2024.

Very few can lay down a pen like Sereetsi.

A self made four string plank spanker, Sereetsi is a lyricist, and a story teller of note.

The gifted strummer broke onto the musical scene in 2015 with his debut album Four String confessions.

With hits such as ‘Thaakokome’, ‘Ke boletsa mongwe’ and ‘Robete’, Sereetsi and The Natives went straight to folklore stardom.

In 2018 the group released Motoko with stand-out songs such as ‘Pasi pa nyolo’, ‘Mpopi’ and ‘Mpompela’.

In his follow-up album titled ‘Am Afrika’ in 2021 the band changed tact a bit.

While the distinctive four string sound, and the clap and tap rhythm remained the heartbeat of the album, Sereetsi’s sound changed a bit, and for the first time in his musical career he collaborated with other artists.

It was an album that had a piece of everything with collaborators from Sweden, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Indonesia.

“It was a deliberate decision not to feature anyone on the first two albums. It’s important for one to first establish themselves,” said Sereetsi.

Collaboration, Sereetsi noted comes with a lot of compromise as one has to accept other people’s ideas, and this may affect how we sound.”

The crafty wordsmith said his new album might also spring a few surprises on the listener as for the first time he has worked with two traditional artists MmaAusi and Kabelo Mogwe.

“I’ve also collaborated with a rapper Mosako, something I’ve never done before,” he said

The artist noted that it is impossible to sound the same as his music documents influences and feelings of a particular era.

“So expect a mixture of the old and the new. The flow will definitely be different, but I’m still playing the four strung guitar,” Sereetsi said.

The legendary Mosako features on the frenetically paced Rranneu, which captures the stages of chasing a debt in three unique sonic movements.

“I composed the song in three parts a’ la classical music. The idea was to capture the various emotional states one goes through chasing debts,” says Sereetsi.

Mogwe from Culture Spears stars in Polei-boe, a modern day boy-hurts-girl-hurts-boy tale of poetic justice.

The amazingly talented Mma Ausi brings her great form to Gae, which more or less champions the same theme as Polei-boe.

Other notable numbers include Tshumu, Mme, Nako, Petere and Romela.

The new 10-track album and the title track is a heartfelt tribute to Sereetsi’s wife Kagelelo Girlie Kemiso.

Sereetsi says it’s important as an artist to be vulnerable and express oneself.

“I’ve been doing this for close to 10 years, and it takes a certain type of character to put up with all the challenges, all the travelling I had to do over the years to build this brand,” explained Sereetsi in reference to his wife.

“You need a partner who gives you stability. It is this stability that allows you to create. This industry is unpredictable, and for one to quit their job to pursue music, you need a partner who’ll tell you go on I got your back,” he said.

Sereetsi said Mmabatho simply recognises the importance of his partner in making the musical brand, and also to recognise her leadership qualities hence the use of Mmabatho, a name mostly reserved for royalty.

“Other men buy their women flashy cars, and build them big houses. I only have a song,” he added with a chuckle.

“By extension, the song is for everyone in a serious relationship and for wedded couples as well. It’s a celebration of the beauty, strength and support of the women in our lives,” says Sereetsi.