Celeb Edition with Seth the Photographer

This week The Voice caught up with the man behind Seth photography.

The 25-year-old Ratholo native joined the industry back in 2019.

He is currently based in Gaborone where he creates his magic from at a studio located in Gaborone Block 8.

Kindly introduce yourself.

My names are Seitiso Mokgachane of Seth Photography and I am a professional photographer with a passion for capturing the beauty of the world through my lens.

My photography style is unique and I specialise in capturing candid moments, landscapes, and portraits.

I have experience working with a variety of clients and I am always looking for new and exciting projects to work on.

What type of photography do you do?

I mainly do wedding photography, portraits and for my art photography I shoot landscapes, essence of traditional practices or lifestyle of people in Botswana.

Where do you want to see yourself with photography in the coming 5 years?

I want to build a team that will work with me, shoot for more companies and be able to teach upcoming photographers some skills.

Who are your clients?

I mainly work with wedding clients and have cooperate shoots for companies here and there.

Who sponsored you to buy your equipment?

I saved for my first camera when I was working at Engen Filling station at Monarch, Francistown.

What sort of challenges do you face in your line of work?

Clients that refuse to pay even after I finish the job but that one is rare and sometimes I may not meet client expectation.

When this happens even if the work is good it could lead to dissatisfaction or negative reviews.

The other challenges is with clients making me to work overtime and refusing to pay for extra time

Any awards earned for photography?

I got position 3 this year at regional level in south region (Gaborone) it was my first competition.

Are you taken?

Not yet but if I get the money I would definitely make somebody’s daughter my wife.

What advice can you give to aspiring photographers?

Practice, practice, practice: Take lots of photos, experiment with different techniques and styles, and analyze your work to identify areas for improvement, read books and watch YouTube tutorials.

Who is your favorite photographer?

Roniel M is a local photographer whose work I deeply admire.

His passion for cultural photography has inspired him to capture the essence of traditional practices and customs through his exquisite, high-quality images.

Not only has he mastered the art of natural light, but he has also showcased his expertise in exhibitions, leaving a lasting impression on the photography community.

What are the five things that people do not know about you?

1. I’m humble and do not seek recognition for my acts of kindness.

2 I’m willing to help others without expecting anything in return.

3. I’m a good listener

4 I’m empathetic and have the ability to put myself in someone else’s shoes.

5. I learn most of my skills from books and YouTube